2023 Imo Guber: Uzodinma May Run Under PDP Platform – Says IAV

Indications are that Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma may run his second term in Office under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, says a Group by name, Imo Action Voice IAV.

The Group alleged that Uzodinma is using Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy) as a decoy for the Governorship plot.

“It is beginning to manifest in full operations that Senator Samuel Anyanwu is not running for the Imo 2023 governorship election” the Group said.

It said that investigation conducted by Imo Action Voice (IAV) revealed that all the current moves and hysteria concerning Samdaddy’s 2023 aspiration are mere decoy and propaganda to fool the masses.

Imo Action Voice, through its publicity Secretary, Comrade Izubundu Ucheegbula, stated that Uzodinma, being convinced that APC has been rejected in the South East in general and Imo State in particular is looking for options which include switching over to PDP.

The Group, equally noted that the Imo governor was also aware of the non inclusive approach of the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu towards the South East even as the former governor of Lagos State is grossly unpopular among Ndigbo.

Again, IAV said it revealed that Uzodimma’s other trouble was the fact that he never supported Tinubu in the last APC presidential primary election as his preferred choice was Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan whom, it was alleged, he bought the form for.

In view of the above factors and circumstances, the Governor is said to be making serious consultations on his possible return to the PDP to run for second tenure if things don’t pan out well in APC.

The Imo Action Voice disclosed that a source who was privy to the deal said Uzodinma wil join the PDP at the beehive of the party’s primaries. It was alleged that some politicians who failed in the last PDP’s primary elections as well as their few supporters were part of the orchestrated plot to draft Uzodimma back to PDP.

Part of the deal, it was learnt, is to hand over power to Owerri Zone in 2027 and to his chosen partner.

The Group said that it was because of the plot that former Governor Emeka Ihedioha is under intense campaign of calumny which will be sustained till next year.

The IAV, advised Imo PDP to be vigilant adding that any attempt to give Uzodinma a front seat in Imo PDP would be an aberration, after he had abandoned the party.