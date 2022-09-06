Iwanyanwu @ 80: Concorde Hotel Blackout; Heads To Roll, As Commissioner, Mgt Face Sack

.Govt Uzodinma Embarrassed, Not Happy

What was meant to be a moment of celebration for an icon at the state owned hospitality outfit, the Concorde Hotel on Saturday turned out to be a form of disgrace and disappointment for Imo State Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma.

The Sam Mbakwe hall in Concord Hotel was filled to its brim with the high and mighty from all corners of the nation who trooped into Owerri, the capital of Imo State, to honour Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at 80 in a lecture series titled “Igbos and the quest for National Unity”.

Just as the number one citizen of the State, mounted the podium to render his speech and apparently declare the lecture open, the “hydride monster” black out struck to the surprise of every person in the hall leaving Governor Uzodinma bemused and disappointed as the event was abruptly put to a halt with the guests murmuring.

The advanced party of the Governor led by Hon Nwaneri Chinasa were thrown into frantic search for a solution which elicited comments from the attendants who expressed disappointment as to how a onetime pride of the state could be poorly managed in that manner to bring disgrace to the State Governor with top politicians including the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Nnia Nwodo, the immediate past Ohaneze Ndigbo President, Sen Nnaemeka Anyanwu, National PDP Secretary among other top dignitaries present at the event.

Feelers reaching Trumpeta suggests that the commissioner in charge of the sector and Management team as well as the MD of Concorde Hotel may face sack over the show of shame that put the State into ridicule.

The SA on Special Duties to Governor Uzodinma while seeking answers to the cause of the ugly incident lambasted some management staff of the hospitality home which has been in a bad shape for some time, accusing them of plotting to disgrace the state governor with their incompetence.

Some of the guest at the event expressed worry as to why organizers of such a National event did not foresee the impending disgrace following the unsavory state of the Hotel in recent times.