Despite Party Differences, PDP Lawmakers Join To Receive Buhari

By Onyekachi Eze

The one-day working visit of Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari to Imo State will not be complete without leaving memories behind.

It is no longer news that Buhari was in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 to commission some of the signature projects built by the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Among those Commissioned were the Owerri-Orlu road, and the Owerri-Okigwe road.

One other attracting project the number one citizen officially unlocked was the renovated Imo State House of Assembly complex.

The complex was abandoned and dilapidated for years, not until the Uzodimma’s administration came to its rescue.

While there were other side attractions that heralded the well publicized event, was the full participation of the opposition State Lawmakers.

Although the Majority Lawmakers under the APC platform were all present and on their white-on-white regalia, this newspaper noticed also the presence of the few Lawmakers in the minority, PDP.

Even while the Imo State Chapter of the PDP had earlier dished out a press release describing Uzodimma’s invitation of Buhari to Imo State as uncalled for, the PDP Lawmakers displayed what one could simply tag ‘patriotic move’.

Aside their also being on the white costume as that of their Colleagues from the majority, they posed gallantly in a group photograph with President Buhari.

After the reggae play the blues, the minority Members led by the Leader, Honorable Anyadike Nwosu, Honorables Solomon Anukam, Paschal Okolie, and Philip Ejiogu rocked the dance floor on the sound track of Kiss Daniel’s hit song, ‘Buga’.

Interestingly, the man for Orlu State Constituency was the videographer, while others rocked and merried on the successful commissioning of the rebuilt complex.

Despite their party differences, the aforementioned were relaxed and exchanged jokes with each other.

It is however pertinent to ask, would the new romance continue afterwards, or they were entangled on the euphoria of the tastefully furnished Assembly complex?

Trumpeta recalls that before now, the minority Members had protested on the ill treatment meted on them, ranging from discrepancies in their allowances to that of their colleagues in the majority.