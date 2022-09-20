Imo Assembly Gets 4th Speaker In Three Years

•As Emeka Nduka Succeeds Ibeh

By Onyekachi Eze

Another blow hit the legislative House of Imo State yesterday, September 19, 2022 as the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh made way for his successor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nduka.

Ibeh’s stay as the number one Lawmaker of Imo State officially terminated on Monday, which enthroned a new Sheriff in the person of Hon Emeka Nduka.

While Ibeh represents Obowo State Constituency, Nduka is from Ehime Mbano, all from Okigwe zone of the State.

Barely three years since the inception of the 9th members of the Imo State House of Assembly in 2019, four Speakers have emerged, respectively.

Opening the way is the member for Isiala Mbano, Rt Hon Chiji Collins who was elected the first Speaker of the House during the PDP administration under the Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha seven months tenure.

Shortly after Ihedioha’s removal by the Supreme Court in January 2020 which paved way for the APC’s Senator Hope Uzodimma, Chiji was impeached by the House Members for some reasons boardering on high-handedness and financial impropriety.

Chiji was said to be at his new site somewhere around Civic Centre when the gavel hit against him.

Onuimo representative, Rt.Hon Paul Emeziem took over from Chiji following his emergence from a duly contested election.

Emeziem’s tenure as the Speaker was short-lived when over eighteen Lawmakers endorsed his impeachment process.

Before he could approach the Assembly gate that fateful day, Ibeh had already been decorated and mounted the stool as the 3rd Speaker produced by the 9th House.

Ibeh on resumption from suspension handed on him with few other Members by his predecessor, Emeziem, had the privilege of emerging the substantive Speaker.

When Imolites heaved a sigh of relief that he would be the last Speaker to rule the 9th House come another shocker of a supposed resignation from the Speaker’s office.

As at the time of filing this report, reasons surrounding Ibeh’s purported resignation from the coveted seat remain undisclosed.

Against all speculations that the House impeached the Obowo Lawmaker for Emeka Nduka, Trumpeta Newspaper learnt that the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu at the early hours of the emergency plenary session held yesterday read out Ibeh’s resignation letter before other members.

Against this backdrop, an election was conducted which produced Nduka as the 4th Speaker barely one year to the end of the present political dispensation.

It was further learnt that Nduka’s emergence had opened fresh fear among Imolites, considering the manner his predecessors emerged and removed from office.

On the other hand, indication is rife that there could be more revealing factors that led to the withdrawal of Speakership role by Ibeh.

It could be recalled that the new Speaker, Nduka is the only authentic and original APC candidate who won his election in 2019 under the broom party, while others defected when Senator Hope Uzodimma came onboard.