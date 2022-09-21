Alliances for Africa Holds One Day Summit, Constitutes Partnership for Good Governance in Imo

Alliances for Africa recently, held a one-day summit for Community Based Organizations, Traditional and Government institutions, Faith Based Organizations, Political party heads, to constitute a strategic coalition in the state, with support from the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the MacArthur Foundation.

The meeting which held at Rockview hotels Owerri, aimed at fostering partnership and co-operation targeted at demanding for anti-corruption, social inclusion, transparency and accountability in electoral process ahead of the elections.

Facilitating the activity, Ms Nnennaya Eneremmadu woke the consciousness of participant on their roles in the demand for good governance in the state, while, the Inter-Party Advisory Committee, (IPAC) and political party heads were charged to ensure that women and vulnerable groups are included in the forth-coming government.

Highpoint of the summit was the formation of the coalition, Partnership for Good Governance (PGOG). PGOG’s vision is, to champion a state that reflects the principles of good governance, whilst promoting good governance through awareness creation, advocacy, and capacity building that will lead to equitable distribution of democratic dividends is the core of its Mission.

The coalition will also serve as an accountability mechanism for stakeholders to assess and reassess the level of progress made and take appropriate actions and suggestions where possible.

Addressing members of the coalition, the facilitator advised the group to do things different and live up to expectation as champions of change in a system they want to see work.

Participants committed to creating linkages to grassroot, leveraging on capacity of stakeholders to mobilize rural women and educate them on the need to not sell their votes reporting on pertinent issues and mainstreaming the themes of the project in their reportage, provide voters education and recent innovation to the coalition, support the CSOs to educate the public on voters’ education and work with the coalition to encourage free, fair and credible elections.