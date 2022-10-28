Uzodinma, Okorocha Commence Reconciliation Ahead Next Election

.As Rochas’ Ally, Nwafor, Withdraws Case Against APC

Indications are that all have been put in place to reconcile former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Trumpeta sources said that this became necessary with the approach of the Imo Governorship election which comes up November, 2023, and Okorocha’s eagerness to return peacefully to Imo State and rebuild some of his businesses.

Following this development, Trumpeta learnt that both Okorocha who hails from Ogboko in Ideato South LGA, and Governor Hope Uzodinma who is a native of Omuma, in Oru West LGA, all in Orlu political zone of Imo State now need each other, following present political and business developments.

Trumpeta was told that some prominent Imo Sons and Daughters close to both Big Men have resolved to step in and reconcile both Brothers.

Sources told Trumpeta that the squabble between both sons of Orlu zone has affected the zone negatively, as their rapour would have placed Orlu higher than the position it presently occupies in the scheme of things in Imo State.

To kick start the reconciliation move was for Okorocha to ask his Aide and Ally, Chief Dan Nwafor, the factional Chairman of All Progressive Congress APC, State Chairman, to withdraw his litigation against the present Imo APC Executive, which many see as very dicey to the success of Imo APC as far as the 2023 general election is concerned.

A few days ago, Nwafor announced that he was ready to withdraw the contentious court matter.

However, it is not yet clear what it took Nwafor to withdraw the case. But sources said that he entered agreement with Governor Hope Uzodinma, but not without the approval of his Boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Trumpeta learnt that this move by Nwafor kick started the reconciliation parley between Uzodinma and Okorocha.

It was learnt that Okorocha gave conditions, which include many things, which was enviously guarded by our source which we learnt include returning some of his property confiscated by Imo State Government.

On the other hand, the impeccable sources hinted that the Imo State Governor, who is angling for a second term in office also demanded that Okorocha should let by gone be by gone, and throw his weight behind his second term bid.

This Newspaper learnt that Uzodinma recognizes Okorocha’s political weight in Orlu zone, where both men hail from, and therefore believes that it is better to work together with Okorocha, since he is in same party, APC with him, and has enormous followers in Orlu zone.

However, what is not yet clear is if both men have agreed each other’s proposals in the agreement requests.

Independent sources said that Okorocha who is eager to retrieve his property held by Imo State Government, and Uzodinma who wants to remain in office as Governor in 2023 may all subscribe to the agreement.

However, political pundits have predicted that such a plan may not bring a lasting peace between the two Big Men, even though they crave for reconciliation between Okorocha and Uzodinma as that will bring relative development in the State.