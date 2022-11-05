Bashlyks Sports House CEO, Etuemena Felicitates With Evelyn Numa @ 50

The CEO of Bashlykes Sports House & Entertainment Centre, Chief Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena “Nwachimereze” has felicitated with Mrs Evelyn Numa on her Golden Jubilee (50th) birthday.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the laud ceremony which took place Pakistani Community Centre in Manchester, UK, the former Chairman of Heartland FC described Mrs Numa as a Amazon and true virtues woman with a large heart for helping humanity.

“Am delighted to be part of this epoch event and celebration of life.

“In fact we a celebrating an Amazon @ 50 whom we are all delighted to be associated with especially his family and wonderful husband, Chief Francis Numa.

“As she marks her Golden Jubilee birthday, I pray for God’s continued Love, Favour and Care upon her and her lovely family.

Other friends of the Numa family who joined the celebrant to rejoice in the Lord for another added year in her life include; Chief & Lolo John Udutchay “Omereihedike of Ndiowu”, a family friend since their time in Germany who also reside in Manchester current among many others.