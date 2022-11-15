Agulanna, Amuchie Promises Effective Representation As Chilaka Unveils  Billboard Donated For PDP  Campaign

The Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency and Aboh Mbaise state Constituency election, Engr Albert Chibuzor Agulanna and Hon Princewill Amuchie has assured Nguru Nweke people of effective representation.

The two PDP candidates in separate speeches during a grassroots campaign organize by Mr Emeka Chilaka at Old Eke Nguru market promised effective and quality representation.

According to Agulanna, he is in the race for the national assembly seat to provide positive, quality and all inclusive representation.

Amuchie while pledging total commitment said he was bringing fresh energy and ideas to better the lot of Aboh Mbaise People.

Billboard and Campaign materials donated by Mr Emeka Chilaka at Old Eke Nguru Market was unveiled by the PDP Leaders in Nguru Nweke.

The Young Business man while unveiling the Campaign material said the donation was an endorsement of Hon Uche Onyeagucha, Engr Albert Chibuzor Agulanna and Hon Princewill Ugom Amuchie as the most qualified candidates.