Rotaract Club Of New Owerri Bestows Humanitarian Award On Imo Journalist

It is a season of recognitions for one of Imo State finest Journalists, Onyekachi Eze, as he has added another award plaque to his archives.

The latest honour was bestowed on him by the Rotaract Club of New Owerri (Community Based, CB), on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Daniel’s Court Hotel, Owerri, the Imo State capital.

This was as part of major activities that heralded the installation ceremony of the second President of the Club, Rtr. Amadi Camillus Onyekachi (President 2022/2023).

In line with Rotaract’s vision of selfless community service, humanitarian gestures, and promotion of peace and cordial relationship in the service, earned the promising Onyekachi Eze the laurel.

Presenting the award, the plaque duly signed by the President, Rtr. Amadi Camillus described it as an award in appreciation of Onyekachi’s commitment towards creating a World of peace and development to humanity.

It was further revealed that Rotaract Club before the recognition had beamed its searchlight on the awardees, especially in revealing their genuine contributions to the growth of the society.

Reacting, Mr. Onyekachi Eze acknowledged the Leadership and Members of Rotaract Club of New Owerri for finding him worthy of the honour.

He revealed that among other series of awards bagged so far, he admires that from Rotaract considering their impacts to the society through community service.

Onyekachi Eze hails from Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State.

He is a Staff of Trumpeta Newspaper, Owerri, and the House of Assembly Correspondent.