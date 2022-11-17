Onyenso Nwachukwu Goes Home Today

Today, Thursday, Nov 17, 2022, all roads will lead Umunahi Ezema, Okpala Autonomous Community, in Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, as body of Sir Sampson Onyenso Nwachukwu is lowered into grave.

Sir Nwachukwu lived for 99 years, and was a Statesman, Politician, successful Business Man and revered personality in Imo State and Abia State, where he lived, did his business, played much of his politics with a circle of high class friends.

Sir Onyenso Nwachukwu passed the junior Cambridge London Examination at Methodist Boys High Oron, present day Akwa Ibom State, where he did his Secondary Education.

He later proceeded to Durham University in the United Kingdom where he obtained a Diploma Certificate.

Onyenso Nwachukwu joined the Zikist Movement, led by Dr Nnamdi Azikwe to fight the white man and gain Independence for Nigeria.

He was once a Deputy Chief Whip in the old Eastern Nigeria Legislative House where he was voted to represent Owerri old County council.

Onyenso Nwachukwu, who was conferred with the Nation Honour of the Officer of Federal Republic (OFR) was a top member of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

As age slowed him down, he became less active in partisan politics and assumed the position of a Statesman till his death.

The Chairman of the Burial Committee, Sir Eustace Eke described late Nwachukwu as an icon who bestrode his environment as a collusus while alive, adding that not only Ngor Okpala lost an Iroko, but Imo State and entire Nigeria.