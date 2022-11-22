Uzodimma’s Appointees, Linus Okafor, Anite Bag CIBN Award

By Onyekachi Eze

Two appointees of the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, have been bestowed with Prestigious awards by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, Imo State branch.

They are; the Accountant General of the State, Mr. Linus Okafor FCIB, and the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka Anite, respectively.

As part of events that heralded the end of the 2022 annual CIBN dinner/awards night held at Rockview Hotels Owerri, over the weekend, November 19, 2022, they were recognized for their immense contributions.

The Accountant General at the commencement of the program took the audience on a dinner speech entitled, “Building resilience for Economic growth in a challenged economy, the agricultural finance option”.

Mr. Linus Okafor in his paper presentation did not only elucidate on the need for diversification of the economy, but also challenged bankers on the need to aid this process.

He pointed out that bankers have great role to play for societal stability, growth and economic development.

While he admonished corporate bodies and financial institutions on need to a contributory performance, he enjoined governments to look for better ways of incorporating agriculture as panacea to dwindling economy.

He said that the nation should do everything to diversify the economy by investing heavily on Agricultural sector regretting that Agriculture which was the main stay of the Nigerian economy in the past was allowed to be relegated to the background due to the advent of Oil. He revealed that from the contemporary developments, Oil money will soon fade away with the introduction of electric Cars by the Westerners that will see to the fading away of Cars that use Fuel.

He however suggested Agricultural Financing, crowdfunding, funding from Commercial banks, government sources, private sector and development partners as some of the sources of generating funding for Agriculture in the country calling on Banks to develop interest in Agriculture and Agricultural developments.

A Chartered Banker of repute, Mr. Okafor doubles as a Chartered Accountant, a Chartered Tax Practitioner, a Financial/Management Consultant, a Forensic Auditor, and a Teacher/Lecturer.

Following his sound track records, he holds professional membership certificates of the following Institutes:

Fellow (FCIB), Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria, Fellow (FCA), Institute of Chartered Accountants Nigeria, Fellow (FIIM), Institute of Information Management Nigeria, Associate member, (ACTI), the Chartered Taxation Institute Nigeria, Member, (MNIM) Nigerian Institute of Management, Member Financial reporting Council Nigeria.

In the course of his career path, Mr. Okafor had held the following positions;

A consultant to the Profin Group, a leading Financial Advisory Company in Africa between 2013 and 2015. Director at the Switfton Global Markets Ltd, Lagos Nigeria a financial Consulting Services Company. Between 2014 and 2017. A partner at DeepGold Consult, a financial and Management services Firm. A partner at DeepGold Invest, an Investment outfit.

Mr Okafor was also a Director at Imopoly Micro Finance Bank Ltd, as well as a knowledgeable/experienced banker/Accountant. The experience he gathered through practical work experiences and through certification. He also attended many professional courses and programmes both local and abroad and has received several awards in the course of his career path.

Interestingly, Mr. Okafor is currently member of two standing committees of the

Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria.

Another great figure that was honored by CIBN was the Honorable Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, Dr. Doris Anite.

Having succeeded at her role in Human Resources, she made a switch to Treasury in 2011 where she challenged herself to accomplish the same feat in the Financial Markets. In Treasury, she began with Trading fixed income, then currencies, then heading Treasury sales and finally becoming the Treasurer of the bank.

During her time in banking, she garnered significant experience in Financial Markets as she oversaw the Fixed Income and Currency desks, Asset and Liability Management, Treasury Corporate Sales, and Finland Multilateral Institutions.

This newspaper gathered that she was also responsible for the investment strategy of the Treasury department and for ensuring adherence to compliance, risk and regulatory requirements of the bank.

In 2021, she was appointed as the Commission for Finance and Co-ordinating Economy in Imo State where she currently serves dutifully in ensuring the enhancement of the State.

Her excellent performance has earned her various recognitions both locally and internationally.

The duo while responding on the awards thanked the leadership of CIBN and members for the show of love.

Okafor and Anite respectively thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for the opportunity granted them in serving the State in different categories.

They disclosed that the present day government has created enabling environment for any business to thrive, thereby enjoined them to extend hands of partnership with the government.