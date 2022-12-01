Opara’s Wedding Turns Carnival, As Couple Seals Marriage Bond

By Onyekachi Eze

In accordance with the Holy Scripture where it is said, “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord”, can be best be attributed to Mr. Emmanuel Nnanna Opara, as he begins a new phase of his life.

Over the weekend, the two lovers converged men and women of class in Owerri, the Imo State capital for the solemnization of their holy matrimony.

Trumpeta Newspaper observed with keen interest, the deep love with which the newly wedded couple built their marriage foundation.

The exchange of the wedding vow took place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Douglas Road, Owerri.

The following day, Sunday November 27, 2022, drums were rolled out in celebration of the young lovers who tied the knots a day before.

The entire environment of the Old Township Stadium, Tetlow Road, Owerri, where the main wedding reception was held was electrified, glamorously.

Aside the family of Late Mr Ndueme and Mrs. Louisa Uchesika of Ofekata Orodo in Mbaitoli LGA of the State from where the bride comes from, the noble household of Late Mr and Mrs. V.C Opara of Amawom Owerri Nchi-Ise in Owerri Municipal Council, the groom’s abode, were in their best colours to witness the evergreen event.

Dignitaries from all walks of life, friends, associates were not missing in action, including the political class.

Men of the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, a job which Mr. Emmanuel does conscientiously till date, were there in their numbers to show solidarity to their own.

Presence of the members of the fourth estate of the realm was also felt, as could be well recognized by the friendly activities of Mr. Onyekachi Eze of the Trumpeta Newspapers, Owerri.

In his remarks, the groom, Mr. Emmanuel Opara, onbehalf of his delectable and ever smiling wife, Mrs. Nancy Ujunwa Opara acknowledged the presence of his guests, especially the Chairman of the occasion for his immense contributions.

He didn’t fail to recognize the onerous roles played by his wedding Committee which culminated to the colourful occasion.

Opara however expressed his deep relief in the choice of wife, whom he described as his heartbeat, a helper, and love of his life.

The guests in turn prayed for a successful home and asked God to bless the couple with fruits of the womb, unending bliss and happiness.