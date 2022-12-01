Julie Egbo Commiserates With Opiah Over Wife’s Death

.Prays For Her Soul

The Woman Leader of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Hon Chief Mrs Julie Egbo has commiserated with the Minister of State for Education, RT Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah over the demise of his wife, Chief Mrs Florence Opiah who has joined the host of the Angels in Heaven.

Chief Mrs Egbo who expressed her grief while addressing Newsmen in Owerri, Imo State during the weekend described Nneoma Florence Opiah as a strong pillar of support to the entire Opiah dynasty and the former Imo Speaker of Imo House of Assembly whose success stories can never be complete without mentioning late Chief Mrs Florence Opiah.

Egbo added that Mrs Opiah was indeed a special gift from God to the entire Opiah family and the society at large noting that her transmutation to the great beyond will inflict an everlasting pain in the hearts of all her friends and family members.

Egbo noted that Nneoma Opiah was a virtuous, humble Amazon who was loved by everyone who came across her ,noting that her demise is a great loss to many and the society at large.

The former Imo Concord Hotel Board Member averred that the demise of Mrs Opiah is indeed very sorrowful knowing that she should be reaping the fruit of her labour at this time God has once again elevated her husband.

She opined that though, death is inevitable, it would have pleased her to see Mrs Opiah being celebrated at this time of her husband’s call to national duty as an honourable Minister of Federal Republic.

Mrs Egbo also urged the entire Opiah family to emulate the Christian worthy and exemplary life of Nneoma Opiah knowing that she was an advocate of peace who always stood on the path of truth and justice, stressing that her good life has been attested to by all and sundry.

Mrs Egbo prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul as she would be laid to rest on Friday 2nd December 2022 at her husband’s hometown.

Egbo however prayed for God to grant the entire Opiah dynasty especially, RT Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.