Tension In Oguta, As Military Clash With Unknown Gunmen

If an ongoing speculation that a joint military force would invade Izombe in Oguta LGA for four days is anything to go by, then the people

of Izombe may continue taking cover in the bush indefinitely.

Last Monday, at about 4.20am, two hilux SUV vehicles and a Sienna car fully loaded with heavily armed military personnel strolled into Izombe and started shooting sporadically at the Umuakpa/ Amakpuruedere axis.

An unconfirmed report said two hausa men who had come into the community, the previous day, to do “cow” business were cited and molested by unknown gunmen operating in the area, who took them away.

The report said the two men who were later released went home to narrate their ordeal.

It is believed that was the genesis of the shooting which sent the indigenes scampering for safety in the bush.

Though the military did not meet any opposition, the people’s fear heightened when suddenly they started seeing about 17 more hilux vans and 3 armoured vehicles driving into the community again.

The troops shot into the air as they traversed all corners of the community till late in the evening when they withdrew.

Fear of the uncertainty has left the community deserted.

In another development, a detachment of the Nigerian Navy exchanged fire with unknown gunmen in Egbuoma Community also in Oguta LGA last Monday.

A high ranking Naval personnel from the area had returned home with the detachment to intervene in an intra family problem.

The man from the other party as well as a Pentecostal Minister were arrested. Prior to the arrest, their apartments were searched during which a biafran flag was seen in the house of one of them.

They were later taken to Oguta Police station for the continuation of the intra family squabble.

After delivering the two at the Oguta Police station, the military detachment were said to be returning when they ran into unknown gunmen in the community and exchange of fire ensued.

Experiencing excess fire out of sophiscated weapons, the unknown gunmen fled while the military continued their journey presumably to Abuja through Uli centre.

No casualties were recorded but people are still living in fear.