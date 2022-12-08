The Strivad Foundation Calls for Nomination of Persons For Teachers Merit Awards 

The Strivad Foundation (TSF) has asked citizens to send in Nominations of qualified and deserving Nigerian Teachers for the TSF -Nze Sir Raphael O. Iro Memorial Teachers Merit award 2022. .

The Strivad Foundation Award Selection Committee Director, Dr. Vera Williams-Mordi made the call in a release signed and made available to journalists at the Programs Office Owerri ,Plot 470 Works Layout Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria

He added that the organization deadline for submission of nominations is 15th. of December 2022.

The release read,” TSF asked citizens to send in Nominations of qualified teachers whose teaching is of such quality that it merits recognition and award.

“Nominations should include a Brief Profile/CV of the nominee and highlighting why the nominee is considered a committed teacher who deserves the Award.”

“Please submit your Nominations in a sealed envelope to the following address:

“The Award Selection Committee

THE STRIVAD FOUNDATION (TSF)

Programs Office Owerri

Plot 470 Works Layout Owerri

Imo State, Nigeria

“Or send by email to any of the following addresses:programs@thestrivadfoundation.org info@thestrivadfoundation.org

“Or send by WhatsApp to any of the following numbers:+2349069117974 +2348063767674+2348039732578

+491729341182 “