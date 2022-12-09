2023 Shocker:  Uzodinma To Drop Deputy, Njoku For 2nd Term. Searches Replacement From Mbaise Nation

The days of the Imo State Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku in the State Government House, Owerri, are numbered going by emerging developments in the political calculations ahead the coming elections.

In 2019, Uzodinma picked Njoku, a former Vice Chancellor of the Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike near Umuahia in Abia State as Deputy Governorship candidate.

Though the governor has related well with the former University Don turned politician so far since 2020, but it was learnt that following meetings and consultations going on that Uzodinma is subtly looking towards a way other than the incumbent to pick a Deputy for second term in 2023.

Even as this new position hasn’t been made public since the Governor is yet to publicly declare for another term and make decision to change Njoku, Trumpeta learnt on good authority that the Umuri Amaimo, Ikeduru LGA born politician would be saying goodbye to the office after 2023.

Reliable sources close to the seat of power in Owerri and some of the APC chieftains in the State revealed that in apparent bid for Uzodinma to make a comeback to Govt House, Owerri after first tenure, part of the plans to ensure it works out is to bring in a popular political personality to run with him for the next governorship election in the State. According to the details, Trumpeta stumbled into after a meeting of those championing the cause, the prevailing political situation in Imo entails that Uzodinma must be formidable in all ramifications to win again in 2023/4 governorship of Imo State. It was however gathered that there are several considerations that knock out Njoku in the permutations to be chosen again as Deputy.

Trumpeta recalls that in the early life of the Uzodinma administration, reports of plans to change the Deputy Governor were much as some names from Owerri zone where Prof Njoku hails from were peddled as possible replacements.

This Newspaper further learnt that apart from the Deputy Governor’s advanced age which has placed him in a tight corner as against the new move to get a younger and mobile politician to engage in the rigorous of political activities, Prof Njoku”s political clout within and beyond the Owerri zone frontiers is said to be suspect hence the need to shop for a popular material that can deliver.

Another factor said to have induced the planned change of guard for the next election is the issue of religious balance and equity in the system. Uzodinma and Njoku are Catholic Church members, it was learnt, has made other Christian denominations in the state frown at the set up. Governorship pairings in the State in the past have always reflected religious balancing with two Christians of different sects emerging governor and deputy governor.

Having made the mistake during the first tenure, Trumpeta reliably learnt that Uzodinma is not willing to do a repeat hence the need to drop the Deputy Governor as running mate for next election.

The fact that a highly placed cleric in Imo State who during his time as head of a powerful and influential Christian sect was instrumental to the making of Prof Njoku as Deputy Governorship candidate of APC has retired, tendency is high that Uzodinma may not follow the trend again which may make his second in command a loser for the Deputy Governorship candidacy.

Trumpeta also recalls that a similar scenario played out in 2011 when Chief Ikedi Ohakim who governed the State from 2007 to 2011 for certain political reasons carefully dropped the second in command Dr Ada Okwuonu for Prof (Mrs) Viola Onwuliri as Deputy Governorship candidate.

This Newspaper learnt that already, a female politician from Mbaise nation, and of Anglican Communion has been penciled down to replace Njoku, whenever Uzodinma officially declares his interest for a second term bid.