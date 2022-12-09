Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West Fed Seat:  Not Yet Uhuru For Debiagwu, As RBK Okafor Heads To Court Again, Cites Electoral Act

The crisis rocking the ticket of All Progressive Congress, APC, for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency Seat, seems not yet over, even after Court of Appeal had called for a fresh primary.

It would be recalled that the APC Primary conducted in the Federal Constituency has been trailed by controversy following rejections of the result by one of the Aspirants, Ngozi RBK Okafor who went to Court to challenge the result.

Just last week, the Appeal Court ruled in favour of Okafor, ordering for a fresh primary to be conducted by APC for the Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that the repeat primary was conducted in Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West, in the weekend, with Eugine Debiagwu declared winner again.

However, despite the result, Okafor has threatened a fresh litigation, citing the amended Electoral Act, as the plank on which she is heading back to court this time.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the Electoral Act stipulated that every political party must have submitted names and documents to INEC not later than one hundred and Eighty days before the election.

“Every political Party, shall not later than 180 days before the date appointed for a general election under this act, submit to the commission, in the prescrimed forms, the list of candidates the party proposes to sponsor at the elections, who must have emerged from valid primaries conducted by the Political Party” section 29 of the Electoral Act, as amended affirmed.

Speaking on the latest development Okafor said “I want you to know that nothing will stop me from pursuing my mandate and political liberation till the final conclusion of my journey following all the necessary due process”.

However , when called on phone severally, Debiagwu could not pick nor reply the calls.

But a source close to Debiagwu told Trumpeta that Okafor is an agents of the opposition bent on stopping Debiagwu’s victory, adding that for winning the primary for a second time, God has destined Debiagwu to come out victorious in the February 2023 election.