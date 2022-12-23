Iwuanyanwu Floats New Political Group In Mbaike

.As Marcon Emerges Pioneer President

As the 2023 general election approaches, Elder Statesman and Leader, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in conjunction with other prominent sons and daughters of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru LGAs, have formed a new political Group.

According to Trumpeta Reporter, the fresh Organization would be called Mbaike Peoples Assembly (MPA).

The pioneer President of MPA, Trumpeta learnt, is Chief Marcillinus Nlemigbo (Marcon).

Trumpeta learnt that the organization was birthed at Glass House, located at Orji, where Chief Iwuanyanwu told Mbaike sons and daughters the need to float a new organization to champion the course of Mbaike Nation, in the present political dispensation.

He regretted that there is no more solid togetherness, unity and synergy between Ikeduru and Mbaitoli, and asked that both LGAs should work together as Brothers, for which they were known.

Iwuanyanwu called for the new name for organization and it was agreed to be known as Mbaike Peoples Assembly (MPA).

However, the House agreed on Chief Marcon Nlemigbo to be the President of MPA.

In his acceptance speech, Nlemigbo assured to work hard to develop the organization, and thanked Chief Iwuanyanwu for his wisdom and Leadership qualities in thinking up such an Association now.