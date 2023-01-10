Anumudu Rains Vehicles On  Labour Party In Imo

The joy of the members of Imo State Labour Party knew no bounds as an illustrious son of Imo State from Owerri senatorial district, Hon. Humphrey Anumudu, through his Humphrey Anumudu Foundation Imo State, donated campaign vehicles to Party executive and to all the Local Government Areas of Imo.

The vehicles were presented last Tuesday at the Party Secretariat in Owerri , Imo State capital.

Humphrey Anumudu who was represented by an aide while donating the vehicles said that “this invitation is specifically to assign these vehicles to Imo State Labour Party for the presidential campaign of Mr. Peter Obi.”

“Labour Party has existed and has been supported by Imo people without great showing of its existence in the State. Considering that our presidential flag bearer, Mr. Peter Obi is greatly and massively supported by Nigerians, I, Humphrey Anumudu therefore support his presidential campaign with these vehicles. I expect that the recipients of these vehicles will put them to maximum use in the overall interest of the campaign of Mr. Peter Obi and our great Party, the Labour Party.” He advised.

Responding, the State Chairman of Labour Party, Chief Ambrose Onyekwere thanked Humphrey Anumudu for his passionate commitment towards the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi as the next Nigeria President and Labour Party in general.

The chairman charged the Labour Party LGA chairmen to make judicious utilization of the vehicles especially for the general interest of Nigerians and Imo State people in particular that are yearning for good governance through Mr. Peter Obi. He urged the ward chairmen to henceforth show commitment to the party via making efforts that are capable of making the party and her candidates popular in various localities of Imo State.