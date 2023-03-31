INEC Issues CoR To 23 Imo Assembly Members-Elect

•Isu, Ahiazu, Ideato North And South Exempted

By Onyekachi Eze

Twenty-three out of the twenty-six Imo State House of Assembly Members-Elect elected under the All Progressives Congress, APC have been issued with Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

This was in compliance with the new electoral act which stipulates that elected persons should be presented with CoR 14 days after their declaration.

Recall that on 18th March 2023, APC cleared the 26 IMHA seats, excluding that of Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency where there could be a rerun due to suspected irregularities that marred the exercise. It was declared inconclusive.

The Members-elect yesterday assembled at the INEC headquarters, Owerri, for the collection of the certificates.

They include; Honorables Uche Agabige (Orsu, APC), Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala, APC), Nwosu Gilbert Chiedozie (Oguta, APC), Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo, APC),

Ugochukwu Obodo (Owerri Municipal, APC), Innocent Ikpamezie (Mbaitoli, APC), Ogbinikpa Chidiebere (Okigwe, APC), Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu, APC), Chike Olemgbe (Ihitte Uboma, APC), James Esile (Onuimo, APC), Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano, APC).

Others who received their CoR are Honorables; Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East, APC), Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North, APC), Chyna Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele, APC), Nze Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre, APC), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West, APC), Francis Osuoha (Ohaji Egbema, APC), Johnloe Iheoha (Ikeduru, APC), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West, APC), Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise, APC), Benard Ozoemelam (Ehime Mbano, APC), Ozioma Ebonile (Njaba, APC), and Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise, APC).

Among the winners were incumbent members who got reelected for the second missionary journey, while only one of them, the Lawmaker for Obowo, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh won his 3rd term bid.

The remaining ones are on their first term mission and will constitute Lawmakers of the 10th Imo Assembly.

However, Trumpeta Correspondent observed that the elected individuals were accompanied by the APC leadership led by Sir MacDonald Ebere, the former Chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo.

Their families, friends and associates also accompanied them for the happy moment event at the INEC office in Owerri.

Even as they have duly received the Certificate, this newspaper learned a petition has been logged in among candidates who had discontent over the outcome of the March 18 election in Imo.

Some of the candidates are said to have also filed a lawsuit challenging the result that produced the Members-elect so announced by INEC.

In a related development, while these twenty-three have retired from their various homes with the CoR, Members-elect from Isu, Ideato North, and Ideato South State Constituencies were exempted.

They are; Honorables Udeze Okechukwu Ideato (North, APC), Emeka Ozurumba (Isu, APC), Johnson Iheonukara Duru (Ideato South, APC)

For Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, already, the announcement of the election result was placed on a hold and declared inconclusive by the electoral body for reasons best known to it.

When asked the reason for excluding the four LGAs, no reason was proffered by the second to the Imo REC, since the main Commissioner was unavoidably absent to present the Certificates of Return.

Meanwhile, inauguration of the 10th Assembly comes up in June this year for the beginning of a new Legislative dispensation.