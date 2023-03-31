Imo Guber 2023: Six Political Parties Lure Ihedioha With “Coalition Ticket”

.As Ex Reps Speaker Weighs Options

.Former Governor Remains In PDP-Aide

A former Governor of Imo State, and member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has been approached by Six Political Parties to run for them for the 2023 Imo Governorship election under what they described as “Coalition Governorship Ticket”.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the sources said that they parties are doing everything possible to lure Ihedioha to stand for them as their collective candidate for the Nov 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election.

The source who refused to make open the political parties since the deal is still on, rather asked Trumpeta Newspaper Reporter to nose around and confirm the political parties involved in the Coalition Deal.

Trumpeta sources said that although Ihedioha, who on Wednesday pulled out from participating in PDP Governorship primary has not yet spoken to any of the parties, and insists he would remain in PDP.

This Newspaper was told that the political parties involved in the deal are bent on seducing Ihedioha with a fine offer he will not refuse.

“The parties are on his neck, and we shall see what happens in the next few days. But he is proving tough as he pledged to remain in PDP” Trumpeta was told.

According to information, the Parties said that with Ihedioha as a candidate, there will not be much work in selling him to Imo masses, as he is already a house hold name, and wanted by many Imo electorate.

It was learnt that these parties are not luring Ihedioha into the race because they lack qualified people to file out for the parties Governorship race, but because Ihedioha will be an easy sell, considering the situation in Imo State now, and the time available for the election.

However, when Trumpeta contacted one of Ihedioha’s Aides who spoke under anonymity, it was discovered that as at now, the former Governor has no intention to leave PDP, which he said he joined in 1998, as a pioneer member, and has not left the party till date.

“The former Governor is a real party man. He has not told anybody that he is leaving PDP. However, all he did was to remove himself from the PDP Governorship Primary. He still holds his PDP membership card till tomorrow morning” Trumpeta was told.

Meanwhile there has been speculations from Political observers ever since Ihedioha made the decision to pull out of PDP Governorship race, as Pundits continue to wonder of the former Speaker of House of Representatives will not participate in 2023 election, considering the mammoth followers he has.

“What will happen now to his teeming followers? Ihedioha is loved in Imo even as he has haters too. But that he will not run for the 2023 election still remains strange to me until the Nov 11, 2023 date of the Governorship comes without his name in the Ballot” Dr Joachim Nwokocha told Newsmen in Owerri.