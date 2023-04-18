2023: Ikenga Johnjude Okere Wins Accord Governorship Ticket 

The Accord party’s governorship primary election held today at its secretariat, Tetlow Road, Owerri, was a success at Ikenga Johnjude Okere was unanimously nominated as the candidate for November 11, 2023 election.

Announcing the outcome, the Accord governorship election committee chairman, Ambassador Joseph Omorogbe, noted that Ikenga Johnjude Okere was elected through a unanimous voice vote as he was the only aspirant for the election.

The secretary of state three member governorship election committee, Chief Batholowme Igbwedibia said the event was a huge success as it was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, devoid of rancour or bitterness. The third member of the committee, Mr Paschal Ndubuisi confirmed that “The primary election was free, fair and transparent”.

In his acceptance speech, the Accord governorship candidate, Ikenga Johnjude, thanked party faithful, supporters and followers for their wonderful display of loyalty and discipline. He promised to do his best to ensure success for the party in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

The chairman of Accord, Elder Thankgod Ibeh, while presenting the party’s flag to Johnjude, urged to work harder for the party’s victory.