Life Beer Celebrates Hardwork, Rich Igbo Values With “Turu -Ugo Lota 2.0”

Life Continental Beer has unveiled its new engaging TV commercial, Turu Ugo Lota 2.0 which successfully captures the apprenticeship (Imu-Ahia) essence of the Igbo community in Nigeria.

This commercial serves as a sequel to the debut commercial which was released in September 2021, Turu Ugo Lota 1.0, which paid homage to the rich Igbo culture and its fundamental values – reigniting the passion for Progress, Brotherhood, and Culture in Igbos.

The Life Beer brand is renowned for showcasing the unique values embodied by the Igbo people. While the maiden edition portrayed the values of brotherhood and family, this sequel portrays the value of hard work and tradition.

Turu Ugo Lota 2.0 features Life Beer’s signature soundtrack, thrilling visuals, and a compelling story of an energized youth who leaves his home to pursue a brighter future. While away from home, he excels and builds a successful business venture.

Despite the high standing he achieved in the city, he returns home to celebrate his success with family and friends; portraying the popular homecoming culture of ‘Bringing Home the Glory’. The joyous reunion is marked by a celebration with vibrant cultural dances, heart-warming embraces, and enjoyment of Life Beer, the beer symbolic of progress and the unbreakable bonds of family, friendship, and heritage.

The Life Beer brand is excited to share this story with its audience as it further solidifies its position as a true advocate and supporter of the culture and values of the Igbo people.

Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Beer, Oluyemi Ekundayo, said, “We are thrilled to present ‘Turu Ugo Lota 2.0’ as an ode to the hardworking spirit of the Igbo people. The Life Beer brand has always been a strong advocate for celebrating and promoting the rich culture of the Igbo community. We hope this ad encourages everyone to remember their roots and the bond that Life Beer shares with them.”

With “Turu Ugo Lota 2.0,” Life Beer looks to inspire a new generation of Igbos to embrace their roots, and to always strive to Bring Home the Glory irrespective of where life’s journey takes them.

About Life Continental Lager Beer

From its humble beginnings in Onitsha in 1983, Life Lager has grown to become a dominant beer brand in the country, while maintaining a unique cultural identity that broadly resonates with its devout consumers. Revered for its unique cultural identity, Life Lager was in mid-2021, conferred a distinct title, ‘Mmanya Oganiru’ of Igboland (meaning beer for progress), by traditional rulers across the South-Eastern States in a ceremony that was held at Nri Town Hall, Anambra State. Over the years, the brand has actively promoted a tradition of sharing a heritage of progress, with the core brand belief that “life is better when shared, and when life is shared, there is progress”.

Life Beer is made from the finest choice of grains, hob extracts, and the purest of waters. Life Beer is expertly double-brewed to give that rich, crisp distinctive taste and well-rounded aroma in the true quality fashion of the master brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc.