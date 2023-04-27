Nkenna Nzeruo Fires Back At SamDaddy Over Vacancy In Imo Govt House Comment

•Describes PDP Candidate As Push And Start

• Says, Uzodimma’s Second Term Unabated

By Onyekachi Eze

The immediate past Lawmaker who represented Oru East State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly (8th House), Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo has taken the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the State, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu to the cleaners over what he described as uncomplimentary comments against the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Anyanwu in a meeting on Tuesday at the PDP office had claimed that there is total vacancy in Imo Government House.

In a press release signed by Anyanwu’s media aide also quoted to have said, “I See No Person in Douglas House”, amongst other remarks aimed at discrediting the Candidacy of the APC’s, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

In view of this, Nkenna Nzeruo has attributed Samdaddy as a joker of the centuries, a daydreamer, and push and start politician.

He further described Samdaddy as an amateur politician who is yet to know the ropes of true Governance aside from being a former Senator who failed his second term ambition to the Senate due to his lackluster personality.

Nzeruo laughed at the opposition party for fielding such a person as candidate with little or no political weight even in his Ikeduru LGA.

Further addressing some of the allegations against Uzodimma’s administration by Samdaddy, the Oru East former Legislator stated that, it is only a blind person who would claim not to have seen the numerous infrastructural developments at every nook and cranny of Imo State.

Hon. Nzeruo queried the PDP candidate on why he still feel so comfortable currently plying through the Owerri/Okigwe Road to his hometown in Amaimo unlike before that he rarely visit home due to the deplorable state of the road.

Recalling how dilapidated Imo roads were before January 2020 that Uzodimma was sworn in, Nzeruo remarked that Imolites owe the governor much appreciation for redefining governance.

“Before now, the people lost confidence in government. We all believed nothing good could come out from the government. Poor school system, poor health care, zero accessible roads, no human capital development, pensioners owed for years, workers salaries drastically slashed. But immediately on assumption into office, Governor Hope Uzodimma revived all dead sectors, and injected life in all aspects.

“Today, you can travel to Orlu, Okigwe, and now Mbaise to Umuahia without any recourse to pot holes and robbery because all these major roads have been reconstructed. Even Samdaddy claiming no person is in government house is a beneficiary of these roads revolution. He fled his hometown for many years because the road leading to his house was cut off by erosion. Even as a sitting Senator, he couldn’t do any remedial action on the Owerri-Okigwe road. Today, he is enjoying it, yet, fail to give kudos to the man in Douglas House doing these wonders”.

On the issue of insecurity raised by Samdaddy, Nzeruo added that if not because of the Grace of God, wisdom and the willingness of governor Uzodimma in selflessly serving the State, Imo could have been on siege by now as being plotted by enemies of the State and power desperados.

While Nzeruo was grateful to God for returning normalcy to the State, he tasked Anyanwu to desist from any act of statement that would incite bitterness or throw the State in another chaos.

According to him, “If truly Samdaddy meant well for the State as he sings like a kindergarten pupil, he wouldn’t be using the Imo State insecurity state to campaign. This shows how insensitive he is due to the quest for power in an election he may not even win in his immediate Ikeduru LGA. Why not wait for campaigns to start so he can sell himself to Ndi Imo?”.

Chief Nkenna Nzeruo seized the opportunity to congratulate the newly defected PDP Chieftains who joined the APC, Honorables; Bede Ekeh, Ikenna Elezieanya, Henry Nwawuba among others.

He added that their defection was a pointer that the PDP candidate is only but in a failed contest, and has no headway to winning any election.

Maintaining his stance on the “No Vacancy In Imo State Douglas House till 2018”, Nzeruo who led the campaign in support to the governor disclosed that Uzodimma’s landmark achievements speaks volume and an adoption of his candidature.

He reiterated that it is incontestable, unabated that even a hundreds of Samdaddy cannot stop, stressing that power lies in the hands of God and in Imolites who are enjoying the good governance initiatives of Governor Uzodimma.

The governor was commended and asked never to be bothered by such cynical comments by the PDP candidate, as Imolites will reciprocate his kind gestures through an overwhelming votes come November 11, 2023.