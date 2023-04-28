Atiku, Anglican Primate, Others Pay Condolence To Ihedioha Over Mother’s Death.

Earlier Today, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar GCON, paid a condolence visit to the former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, at his Abuja residence. The visit was in response to the passing of Ihedioha’s Mother, Dame Dorothy Nsonma Ihedioha, who passed away on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at the age of 90.

Atiku offered his condolences to the Ihedioha family and prayed God to grant them the strength to bear the loss.

Previously, The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Most. Rev. Dr. Henry C Ndukuba and his wife (Mama Nigeria) paid a condolence visit to Rt Hon Ihedioha (KSC) and his family. Ihedioha’s Mother, a Dame of the Anglican Communion was described by Most Rev. Ndukuba as a worthy Ambassador of Christ.

Others who visited were; PDP Vice Presidential Candidate and Governor of Delta State, Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Immediate past Minister of State for Education Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Senator Ben Obi, Members of the House of Representatives among others.