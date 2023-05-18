Sexual And Reproductive Health Rights: Circuit Pointe, FEHD Foundations Hold One Day Workshop In Imo

•Seek Partnership With Govt, Donors, CSOs

By Onyekachi Eze

In further strengthening the physical, mental and psychological wellbeing of women, Girl-child and adolescents in the society, a sensitization program has been conducted in Owerri, the Imo State Capital by a Non-Governmental Organization, Circuit Pointe, in collaboration with the FEHD Foundation.

The one-day workshop held at the Mayfair Suites and Conference Center, Egbu Road, Owerri, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

TRUMPETA Newspaper learnt that the workshop had its theme, “Unlocking Insights and Empowering Collaboration: Workshop on Mapping Study Findings, CLV Coalition Establishment, and Streamlining SRHR Interventions with Stakeholders.”

It was also aimed at building a change network with traditional and non-traditional allies for the purposes of protecting the Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) of women and girls in Nigeria.

Earlier in his presentation, the Communications Head of Circuit Pointe Organization, James Princewill hinged on the powers of chain work and collaboration.

He enthused that the discuss which boarders on the Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights of women and the girl-child, with extension to adolescents and the men folks requires all hands to be on deck as there are several unpleasant cases of Gender based violence as well as human rights infringements.

To an extent, James Princewill asserted that ignorance and at times lack of enlightenment to women and the girl-child gives yield to the many cases of sexual abuse decay in some persons mental health.

He disclosed that while the project is bided to last for a duration of three years in Nigeria, Owerri, Imo State had to be the start off point.

On healthy living of the adolescent girls, Princewill hammered on the need for parents, school management to be more concerned on the teachings of their wards especially the practices and neatness associated to their menstrual cycle and flows.

He decried that most at times, the rural dwellers are on the receiving end due to poor information techniques.

However, he expressed delight that with the presence of some select Traditional Rulers, their wives, School Teachers and religious Leaders, the sensitization would go down to the hinterlands, while the respective Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, and the Government would assist, likewise.

Speaking further, he beckoned that more advocacy visits be made a priority to local areas on the need for people, families to shun Female Genital Mutilation, FGM, as well as all forms of Gender based practices and obnoxious traditional practices which according to Princewill are also part of a breach in fundamental human rights.

Mrs. Loretta Ahuekpeme from AmaClare Connect Development Initiative in her own contribution enjoined the participants on peace, tolerance and patience for the goal of attaining a peaceful co-habitation with one another.

Leaning on the princeps of the Initiative which is on Peace building, Mrs. Loretta opined that the evil widowhood practices can be totally stopped by Traditional Rulers only if they understand the reason to allow people live freely devoid of molestation or being maimed/mocked for an ordeal they had no clue about.

In furtherance, the Director of Public Health from the Imo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Okeji Austin claimed that the State government considers such a workshop as organized by Circuit Pointe as an avenue for discussion on health matters and as it relates to the welfare of Imo State residents.

Dr. Okeji reiterated that the issue of Sexual and Reproductive Health literarily concerns all and sundry towards finding a better means of combating sexual abuses, assaults and other harmful practices.

Against this backdrop, he assured of the government and the Health Ministry’s readiness to partner with the support groups.