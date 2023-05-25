Why Uzodinma Removed OCDA GM, Francis Chukwu

By Okey Alozie

The confusion in Owerri Capital Development Authority OCDA office located along Owerri Portharcourt road Imo State has finally led to the redeployment of the General Manager, Engr Francis Chukwu to another office.

Engr Francis Chukwu is now incharge of Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO).

Before now, workers at OCDA protested heavily against the highhandedness, intimidation, harassment and suppression by the G.M Engr Francis Chukwu and his boys.

The complaint by the aggrieved workers and customers of OCDA against the former GM Engr Francis Chukwu came to alarming rate as we gathered and this protests and complains made the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma to consider it necessary to redeploy him without further delay.

A staff from Engineering Department of the Agency who is considered to be close to Government House, recently revealed that the workers in OCDA and concerned Imo people have passed vote of no confidence on the GM for mismanaging the agency.

The GM before his removal is said to be in enmity with his Directors and Heads of Departments which eventually led to the low productivity at the Establishment. The workers union recently had a face-off with the GM which compounded his problem and worsened the situation. Therefore, the Governor had no other choice than to shop for a replacement for peace to reign at OCDA office.

The Governor has now appointed Hon Franklin Nkem Nzewodo as the new General Manager of OCDA.

Francis Chukwu who happened to come from Ehime Mbano Local Government Area is Chief Tony Chukwu’s brother as we gathered. He has been the OCDA GM since 2021.

Francis Chukwu has thanked Governor Uzodinma for the opportunity that he gave him to serve as the OCDA Chairman, adding that he will always remain loyal to him “it is a rare privilege to serve in the 3R Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State” the outgoing GM submitted.