CON National Honour On Uzodinma, Evidence Of Commitment To Peace, Development Of Nigeria, Says Arodiogbu

•Congratulates Imo Governor On Double Outstanding Awards

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently satisfied with the litany of human, infrastructural and capital developments in Imo State, the South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has sent a warm felicitations to Governor Hope Uzodinma for the honours recently received.

Dr. Arodiogbu opined that the Governor deserved every award and honour he is currently receiving across boards.

He made this bold statement following the prestigious honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) bestowed on Governor Hope Uzodinma by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

In the same vein, Governor Hope Uzodinma was recognized by Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike’s led Rivers State Government with Rivers State highest award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS).

While the two awards conferment on the governor of Imo State had continued to receive thumbs up by Imolites and Nigerians far and beyond, Dr. Arodiogbu disclosed that he couldn’t have gotten such prestigious honours if he were docile or unproductive.

But as a resilient, people’s Governor, his landmark achievements had extended beyond the shores of Imo State, South East Region, and Nigeria at large.

The South East National Vice Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress further stated that, not only is Uzodimma a role model, a sagacious politician and ardent listener, he has never deviated from the “APC Change mantra” which was introduced by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking further, Arodiogbu stressed that the Commander of the Order of the Niger bestowed on Uzodinma is an eloquent testimony of his numerous contributions to the Nation’s development, and Peace building.

Maintaining that Uzodinma is a round peg in a round hole, and a gold fish with no hiding place.

He added that only distinguished personalities are honoured with such, and therefore, Governor Hope Uzodinma through his ingenuity and effective service delivery even before he emerged Governor has paid his dues.

“Governor Hope Uzodinma is a patriot, selfless Leader, a go-getter, he believes in national unity, peace and growth, hence the CON honour. I joyfully congratulate him. He deserved the National recognition”.

“I also see this award as a vindication of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s tireless commitment to national cohesion and his patriotic zeal in the discharge of his duty”, said Arodiogbu.

Making a remark on the Rivers State award, also, the intellectual Arodiogbu thanked the Rivers State governor, the government and the entire Rivers State people for discovering and identifying the uniqueness in Uzodinma’s leadership dexterity.

“Onwa Oyoko is being honoured at home and in the diaspora. This speaks volume of who Ndi Imo have as their Governor. Good gestures begets more good tidings. Congratulations, my Governor, Imo electorates’ will once again speak in one voice through the ballot come November 11, 2023”.

He reiterated that with Governor Uzodimma’s sterling qualities, Imo people will continue to reap their democracy dividends, hence the call for their support towards his re-election.