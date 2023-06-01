18 Govs Take Oath of Office, 10 Reelected, 8 To Face Fresh Election: APC Has 20 Govs, PDP 13, LP 1, APGA 1, NNPP 1

1. Alex Otiti of Abia state

2. Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state

3. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue state

4. Bassey Otu of Cross River state

5. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state

6. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state

7. Peter Mbah of Enugu state

8. Umar Namadi of Jigawa state

9. Uba Sani of Kaduna state

10. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state

11. Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina state

12. Nasir Idris of Kebbi state

13. Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger state

14. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state

15. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state

16. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto state

17. Agbu Kefas of Taraba state

18. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state

Re-elected List Of Governors In Nigeria

The 10 re-elected list of governors in Nigeria who are doing their second term and were sworn in for second term on May 29, 2023 are

1. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state

2. Bala Muhammed of Bauchi state

3. Babagana Zulum of Borno state

4. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state

5. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara state

6. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state

7. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state

8. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state

9. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state

10. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state

List Of Governors In Nigeria That Did Not Participate in 2023 Gubernatorial Election

1. Professor Charles Soludo of Anambra state

2. Douye Diri of Bayelsa state

3. Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

4. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state

5. Hope Uzodinma of Imo state

6. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state

7. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state

8. Senator Ademola Adeleke of Osun state

13 Governors are members of the PDP Political Party while 20 Governors belong to the ruling APC Party. 1 Governor belongs to Labour Party, another belongs to APGA while another belongs to NNPP political party