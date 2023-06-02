Abajah Community Backs Nwangele SOLAD On PG Election, Lauds Uzodimma’s Giant Strides In Imo

The good and enterprising people of Abajah Ancient kingdom in Nwangele LGA, Imo State have on 23/5/2023 unanimously expressed their support on the directives of the LGA’s Sole Administrator to the Abajah community on the issue of the authentic President General of the Town Union, which has been seemingly tearing the erstwhile peaceful community apart. In a bid to usher in a new leadership with the participation of all and sundry the Solad Prince Charles Mbachu directed that a fresh election should be conducted within one month from the date of the visit to the local government headquarters. This is as a result of the rancour and acrimony witnessed in Abajah community since the expiration of the tenure of the government of Engr. Ugochukwu Diala whose three year mandate ended on December 26th 2022 but has refused to vacate the seat or allow for a new election. Having seen this intransigence from Engr. Ugochukwu Diala the Abajah community stakeholders, council of Chiefs, former PGs and the Palace rallied the community and organized an election on the 26th of December 2022 which produced Mr Chijioke Nwali as the new PG of Abajah Town Union. This development led to faction in the community hence the Solads invitation for mediation. Present in this important gathering of the Abajah people were the Solad himself, the DSS director nwangele Mrs Aguiyi, the DPO of Nwangele CSP yerima habila, DAGS, the Coordinator Nwangele South Development center Chief Maurice Onwukwe, Prince Collins Omenuko representing His Majesty Eze DM Omenuko Okwaraeke 11 of Abajah, Cabinet Members and Chiefs including Chief Oliver Ohaji the Palace Secretary, Chief Michael Nwobi, Chief Justin Amadi, Chief Jude Uzoukwu, Prince Chidiebere Onuoha, Chief Silas Emenalo, Chief Chigozie Umunnakwe, Chief Vincent Amechi,chief Richard nwogu, Mr everestus nwosu( DSP rtd),Mr Emmanuel Amadi,Nze Don Amadi, Mr Horatius Azuine, Mr Anselem Uzoechi former Secretary General Abajah Town Union, Rabi Kennedy Onuoha, Mr Onyinye Azuine, Mr Michael Chidi APC Chairman Abajah Ward 1, Architect Chidera Echemnu among others.

In his vote of thanks for the Abajah Community Chief Michael Nwobi thanked the Solad for his wisdom in laying the path to resolving the dispute and for successfully bringing the two groups to the round table and pledged that Abajah Community would adhere strictly to the directives and he should hold anybody working against the election as the culprit should there be any breakdown of law and order in Abajah. He asked the Solad to extend our message of goodwill to His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma the Governor of Imo State and inform his of our gratitude and happiness at the monumental developmental projects going on in every part of Imo State and assure him of our support as he lifts Imo State higher.