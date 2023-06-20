Uzodinma Meets Seven Ex Imo PDP Officers,  As  Governor Receives Them In APC

The Seven State Officers of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State chapter who on Sunday resigned their positions from the State Working Committee, SWC, have all joined the All Progressive Congress, APC yesterday.

The seven former State Working Committee members includes the State Deputy Chairman, Sir Martin Ejiogu, Secretary, Hon (Nze) Ray Emeana, Woman Leader, Hon (Mrs) Maria Mbakwem, Publicity Secretary, Comrade Collins Opuruzor, Youth Leader, Comrade Greg Nwadike, the Treasure, Bar Josiah Eze, the Orlu Zonal Chairman, Bar Chibuisi Obido.

The seven persons were yesterday received into APC, by the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who hosted them in Government House, Owerri.

The former PDP Officials had resigned their positions and left PDP after a World Press Conference where they outlined their grievances.

They had alleged that the candidate of the party in the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election, Senator Sam Daddy Anyanwu has continued to treat the entire Imo PDP State Executive with levity, including intimidation, alleging attempt on their Lives.

They said that despite putting their lives on line in serving PDP, and creating various structures on how PDP will win the forthcoming Imo Governorship election, Senator Anyanwu sees nothing good in the present State Working Committee SWC, and therefore they decided to leave the party for Anyanwu.

In the letter which they addressed the press, the now- members of APC said they are leaving PDP with their teeming followers to their new political abode, APC.

Receiving them in Imo Government House, Owerri, yesterday, Governor Uzodinma assured them of support and level playing Ground in APC and Imo State.