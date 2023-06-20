Ngor Okpala/Aboh Fed Constituency: Days of Darkness, Marginalization Gone, As Eziefula Charges Nwaoguala

A prominent son of Ngor Okpala LGA, and Financial Guru, Mr Eziefula Opara, has wished the new member representing Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Mathew Nwaoguala, well and advised him to hit the ground running, as Ngor Okpala is proud of him, and expect him to deliver the Goods.

Mr Opara who said the era of Darkness, Backwardness, Relegation and Marginalization has gone with the emergence of a son of Ngor Okpala on the seat, said that while he wishes Nwaoguala well on his new status, he will only congratulate him after his first four year tenure, when Ngor Okpala people would have appraised his performance on the seat.

He said Ngor Okpala has suffered enough through poor Representations for years now, following a process that produced round pegs in square holes.

He asked Nwaoguala to go for people oriented Bills that will benefit the youths, especially the teeming youths from Ngor Okpala LGA.