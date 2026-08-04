OGUTA LGA: Sad Day As auto crash claims three lives.

Last Thursday in Ejemekwuru, Oguta LGA, was as normal as every other day until around 2pm when a devastating auto crash occured at Njawa spot along Ogbaku/Ejemekwuru road claiming the lives of a man and two women.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to our Correspondent, the man, Mr Anayochukwu Opara, a commercial motorcyclist from Umuebe Ejemekwuru was conveying two female passengers home from Ogbaku market to Ejemekwuru before he had an head-on collusion with a military jeep, on transit, from the opposite direction.

The Cyclist, about 36, a father of three who died on the spot, was identified as the family’s breadwinner who has an additional responsibility of catering for an aged not-too-strong father.

The deceased was said to be a former busimo owner/driver but had to sell the bus, when it became troublesome, bought a motorcycle and started cycling business.

The impact of the accident was severe on one of the deceased female passenger, whose body was mangled, was identified as Chinaza Ojiribe from Umuoduwa Ejemekwuru.

Her body was so mangled that one of her legs, severed from the body, was picked a distance off the accident scene just as her intestines gorged out.

Late Chinaza Ojiribe, who lost her husband about a year ago is a mother of four.

She was said to have left home for the market to make some purchase and prepare meals for the children.

The other deceased passenger, Mrs Ifeyinwa Acho( nee Nwoke) from Eziama Umuebe but married at Agwa, a nearby Community.

She operates a store at her maiden home and was said to have gone to market probably to restock her shop but couldn’t make it back.

A relation of one of the bereaved families told our Correspondence that the Police is on top of the matter while the mangled remains of the victims have been deposited in a nearby morgue.