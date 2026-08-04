Your Excellency

Governor Hope Uzodinma

STILL ON THE DEPLORABLE 27KM ULAKWO- UPE- IMERIENWE -UMUEKWUNE ROAD.

Let me begin by congratulating u for the giant strides u are making in the infrastructural development of the state.

No doubt, ur giant footprints, on the sands of time, in the infrastructural uplift of the state will remain indelible .

Permit me to remind u again about the deplorable condition of roads in Ngor Okpala LG, particularly, the 27 km Ulakwo – Upe-Imerienwe – Umuekwune Road, which terminates at the border with Rivers State.

The rehabilitation of the road was abandoned since 2022 , after work stopped at Umuovum, Ulakwo, Owerri North LG, leaving the entire stretch of the road that traverses five autonomous communities of Ngor Okpala LG abandoned.

With the rains, the people of the five autonomous communities, who live on that road , have been sentenced to another period of extremely harrowing experience.

Your Excellency. What exactly is the reason why ur government has refused to complete the rehabilitation of that road? Are we not ur citizens, who voted, massively for u, in 2019 and 2023?

From all indications, it’s sad that u have no intention of recalling the contractor to complete the rehabilitation of the remaining segment of the road before u leave office on January 15, 2028.

We will continue to pray that u will find a place in ur heart to forgive us whatever wrongs we may have done to u and save our people from continued pain and discomfort on that road.

As 2027 beckons, my heartbeat is racing each time I remember that , those of us who are ur fiercely loyal admirers and committed members of our great party, will face an avalanche of pertinently harsh and bitter questions, particularly, in respect of the abandoned road.

What shall we tell them that our people have gained for their massive support and votes for u , in the 2019 and 2023 elections ? How shall we comfort them that ur government has not deemed it fit to complete the rehabilitation of the road and that it may never be done by the time u vacate office on January 15, 2028?

How can we stand before them again and ask them to vote for our party in the 2027 elections, particularly, the governorship elections?

Questions.! More Questions !!. More troubling and scary questions without answers!!!

May God grant u the enablements to finish stronger and leave Imo state better than u met it.

I remain

Your loyal subject

Sir Richard Obi Chioma