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Ogedidy Gets Heros Welcome, Joins Kinsmen @ Umuagwuruihe Annual General Meeting

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Imo State House of Assembly, Isiala Mbano State Constituency, Comrade Chima Iwundu Joel (Ogidy), on Saturday received a rousing welcome from his kinsmen as he participated in the 2026 Annual General Meetings of the various kindreds that make up Umuagwuruihe Village in Amauzari, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The event, which coincided with the first day of August, brought together men from various kindreds in their respective halls for their traditional Annual General Meetings, a long-standing forum for deliberating on community affairs, reviewing developmental issues and strengthening family bonds.

Umuagwuruihe Village comprises five kindred, Umuogidi, Umuduru, Umuokwaraji, Umuero and Umuaro. However, Umuaro did not hold its meeting this year in honour of one of its illustrious sons whose recent passing is still being mourned by the community.

A proud son of Umuogidi Kindred, Comrade Chima Iwundu Joel commenced the day’s engagements at his own kindred, where he was warmly received by the Chairman, Mr Samuel Ebirim, and members of the kindred. He thereafter embarked on a goodwill tour of the other kindreds.

His next stop was Umuduru Kindred, where he was received by the Chairman, Mr. Vincent Ofoha, alongside members of the kindred. Umuduru is also the home kindred of the National Chairman of Umuagwuruihe, Chief Nathan Mmetu Ugwumsinachi, whose leadership has continued to foster unity and progress within the village.

From Umuduru, the PDP standard bearer proceeded to Umuokwaraji Kindred, where the Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ogwunali, welcomed him and introduced him to members in attendance. He later concluded his tour at Umuero Kindred, where the Chairman, Mr. Uchechi Oba, led members in receiving the House of Assembly hopeful amidst applause and goodwill.

At every venue visited, the atmosphere was warm and electrifying as the chairmen, elders and members offered heartfelt prayers and poured traditional libations, seeking divine favour, protection and a resounding victory for Comrade Chima Iwundu Joel in the forthcoming House of Assembly election. Speakers described his aspiration as a collective project and expressed confidence in his capacity to provide effective, people-oriented representation for the people of Isiala Mbano.

The visit to Umuero Kindred attracted particular attention, being the home of another House of Assembly candidate contesting on the platform of a different political party. Despite the political differences, Comrade Chima Iwundu Joel was warmly received by the gathering, with several speakers emphasizing that kinship, mutual respect and the collective interest of Umuagwuruihe remain above partisan politics.

The highlight of the visit came when a member of Umuero publicly recounted how Ogidy had supported him during his apprenticeship years at Relief Market, Owerri. The emotional testimony drew sustained applause from those present, with many describing it as evidence that the PDP candidate’s generosity, compassion and commitment to uplifting others long predated his political ambition.

Political observers at the meetings noted that the overwhelming reception accorded to Comrade Chima Iwundu Joel reflected the deep affection he enjoys among his kinsmen and the growing grassroots support his candidature continues to attract across Isiala Mbano.

Addressing members during his visits, Ogidy expressed profound appreciation for the prayers, encouragement and goodwill extended to him. He reaffirmed his commitment to providing accessible, accountable and effective representation, assuring his people that every community in Isiala Mbano would enjoy quality representation at the Imo State House of Assembly if entrusted with the mandate.

For many who witnessed the day’s engagements, the enthusiastic reception accorded to Comrade Chima Iwundu Joel was not merely a homecoming but a powerful demonstration of the confidence his kinsmen repose in him and a reflection of the growing momentum behind his quest to represent Isiala Mbano at the Imo State House of Assembly.

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