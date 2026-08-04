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HUMANITY FIRST: THE ONE THING AI CANNOT REPLACE

By Rt. Hon. Kennedy Chidozie Ibeh, Lawyer,

Former Speaker/Third Term Member, Obowo State Constituency Imo State House of Assembly.

We are standing at a crossroads in history.

In our lifetime, we have watched the world move from radio to television, from typewriters to smartphones, and now from human hands to artificial intelligence. Today, in Owerri, in Orlu, in Okigwe, and even in Umuezeala Umuokeh in Obowo, our children are speaking to machines and getting answers in seconds.

AI can write a letter, diagnose an illness, design a building, and drive a car. It is powerful. It is the future. And Imo people must not be left behind.

But in all this excitement, we must pause and ask: What is the soul of this new age?

Because the truth is simple: We need humanity more than ever in the age of AI.

1. What AI Can Do, and What It Cannot Do

AI is fast, but it is not wise.

AI is accurate, but it is not merciful.

AI can calculate, but it cannot console.

AI can recommend, but it cannot sacrifice.

A machine can tell a farmer the best time to plant. But it cannot sit with him when the flood takes his harvest.

A robot can teach mathematics. But it cannot see the hunger in a child’s eyes and buy him lunch.

An algorithm can approve a loan. But it cannot understand the dignity of a man who is trying to feed his family.

That is where humanity comes in. That is where Imo people have always excelled.

2. Our Imo DNA: Community Over Code

Our greatness as a people has never been about machines. It has been about _Nwanne di na mba_.

It is the spirit of _Igba Boyi_ that raised generations of our sons and daughters.

It is the market woman in Eke-Ukwu who extends credit when she knows the family has no money.

It is the teacher in Isiala Mbano who uses her salary to buy uniforms for pupils.

It is the youth in Ngor-Okpala who organizes town hall clean-up without waiting for government.

No data center can code that. No chatbot can replicate that.

If we allow AI to make us colder, more suspicious, and more transactional, then we will gain the world and lose our soul.

3. The Danger Ahead

The real danger of AI is not job loss. The real danger is _heart loss_.

When leaders begin to govern by spreadsheet alone and forget the faces behind the numbers.

When businesses chase profit alone and forget the workers who built them.

When we begin to prefer virtual connection to real community.

A society that is efficient but not empathetic will collapse from within. A state that is smart but not kind will not stand.

4. The Imo Path Forward: Technology with a Human Face

So how do we move forward? We do not reject AI. We reject a future without values.

First, in Education: Let us teach our children robotics and coding, but also teach them integrity, respect for elders, and service. Every tech hub in Owerri must also be a character hub.

Second, in Governance: Policy must pass two tests. “Is it smart?” and “Is it humane?” A new road is good. But a road that displaces people without compassion is not progress. A new health system with AI is good. But a system that forgets the poor man at the gate is not justice.

Third, in Business: Let us use AI to increase productivity for our traders, artisans, and farmers. But let us not use it to replace the human touch that makes Imo commerce unique — trust, relationship, and goodwill.

Finally, in Our Homes: Put the phone down sometimes. Look your child in the eyes. Visit the widow. Attend the burial. Celebrate the wedding. These are things no AI can do for you.

Conclusion: Choose the Human Path

Technology will shape the 21st century. But character will decide who thrives in it.

Imo State has a choice. We can be known as the state that adopted AI the fastest. Or we can be known as the state that adopted AI _the wisest_ — by putting people first.

No machine will write our history. No AI will carry our name into the next generation.

Only people will. People with big hearts, strong values, and a commitment to one another.

As we build smart cities, let us also build kind communities.

As we create smart systems, let us protect human dignity.

As we chase innovation, let us never abandon compassion.

For in the end, the measure of our progress will not be the speed of our computers.

It will be the depth of our humanity.

Let us choose humanity. Now more than ever.

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