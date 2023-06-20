New Speaker Of IMHA, Assures Of Partnership, Progress

By Onyekachi Eze

The newly emerged Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe has assured Imolites of a robust legislation within their four year tenure.

He made the assurances in his acceptance speech shortly after his election and oath of office as the number one Lawmaker in the State.

The 10th Imo State House of Assembly had begun in earnest with the inauguration of her newly elected twenty seven Lawmakers.

The Members took oath of office and allegiance on Friday June 16, 2023 inside the hallowed Chamber of the Imo Legislature.

The Clerk of the House, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara Esq., who presided over the event earlier read out Governor Hope Uzodimma’s proclamation. Thereafter, Mr. Clerk read out House rules on modalities for eligibility to elect or be elected into principal positions like that of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

Hon. Azodo Vitalis (Ideato South, Accord Party) nominated the Ihitte Uboma Lawmaker, Chike Olemgbe for Speakership which was seconded by Hon. Obodo Ugochukwu (Owerri Municipal, APC). In the absence of further nominations, Clerk declared Olemgbe Speaker.

On the post of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele, APC) was returned through the nomination by Hon. Sam Otuibe (Ahiazu Mbaise, APC), and seconded by Hon. Modestus Osakwe (Isu, PDP). This was after no further nomination was made.

In appreciation after their robbing, the Speaker thanked God for the opportunity granted on all the 27 Members.

He appreciated the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for leading a seamless role towards to the progress of the State Parliament.

Speaker Olemgbe disclosed that the present 10th Imo Assembly will work towards the development of the Information Management System as it affects the Legislative House.

He stated that the 10th House will act as Liaison between the people, the Local Government and the State in view to delivering quality representation.

Again, Olemgbe assured that they will review any outdated Laws which appears not to be practicable any longer so as to serve its purpose for the betterment of the State.

He didn’t end his speech without giving accolades to the immediate last House for all the landmark achievements recorded, stressing that those wouldn’t have been possible without the synergy between the Executive and the Legislature.

In his words, Rt. Hon. Olemgbe vowed to lead a House where strategic partnership

would be the order of the day.

“We have come to join the governor in giving Ndi Imo good governance”, said Olemgbe.

In a related development, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu has declared his unalloyed cooperation with his Colleagues and to carry all along in the discharge of his duty as the number two Lawmaker of the 10th House.

He recalled that while he held sway as the Deputy Speaker in the 9th House, he was a stabilizer who never sidelined his colleagues.

Also, he promised to remain a team player for the smooth administration of the State and for the overall welfare of ndi Imo.

The newly inaugurated Lawmakers of 10th Imo Assembly were; Honorables Uche Agabige (Orsu APC), Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala, APC), Nwosu Gilbert Chiedozie (Oguta, APC), Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo, APC), Ugochukwu Obodo (Owerri Municipal, APC), Innocent Ikpamezie (Mbaitoli, APC), Ogbinikpa Chidiebere (Okigwe, APC), Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu, APC), Udeze Okechukwu (Ideato North, APC), Chike Olemgbe (Ihitte Uboma, APC), James Esile Ubah (Onuimo, APC), Sam Osuji (Isiala Mbano, APC), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East, APC), Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North, APC), Chyna Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele, APC), Nze Chisom Ojukwu (Nkwerre, APC), Kanayo Onyemaechi (Owerri West, APC).

Others include Honorables; Modestus Osakwe (Isu, PDP), Francis Osuoha (Ohaji Egbema, APC), Johnloe Iheoha (Ikeduru, APC), Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West, APC),

Vitalis Azodo (Ideato South, Accord), Henry Agbasonu (Ezinihitte Mbaise, APC), Benard Ozoemelam (Ehime Mbano, APC), Ozioma Ebonile (Njaba, APC), Eddy Obinna (Aboh Mbaise, APC), Sam Otuibe (Ahiazu Mbaise, APC).

Meanwhile, information obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper have it that the election of other principal officers would take place in the next adjourned date of June 29, 2023.

With APC dominating in number, it is expected to produce the next Majority Leader, Chief Whip, while PDP and Accord Party would share the Minority positions.