Ahead Nov 11 Imo Guber Poll: Nnawugo Appeals To Political Actors To Embrace Peace

•Tasks All To Support Uzodimma

By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently worried over the continued cases of killing and abduction in some parts of Imo State by unknown assailants, an elder statesman and appointee to the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has clamoured for politicians to embrace everlasting peace.

Concerned over the welfare of Imolites, Elder Aloy Nnawugo who holds sway as the Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma on Diaspora Affairs in a passionate letter addressed to all and sundry has preached for dialogue as panacea for the restiveness in most areas of the State.

He was visibly emphatic in attributing most of the insecurity cases as having political undertones, thereby called on all political actors irrespective of party affiliations to cease fire and think of the way forward for Imo State.

Elder Nnawugo fumed that people have thrown caution to the wind by writing off the sanctity of life, and thereby playing Politics to the detriment of the lives of fellow human beings.

In view of the governorship campaigns of Imo State guber which its election is slated to hold in November 11, 2023, Nnawugo stated that, there is no excuse for any politician or non partisan person to indulge or sponsor further attacks on the State when the polls is few months away.

He was of the opinion that rather than play a politics of do or die affair, the person should queue behind and support the popular Candidate, and Nigeria’s erstwhile Governor, Hope Uzodinma who he claimed has done his best even in the light of the bedeviled insecurity challenges.

In his exact words, Elder Nnawugo revealed that after meeting many of the leaders in Diaspora, every one of them enthusiastically hoped for peace to return in Imo State.

“They want to visit home where brothers and sisters are not conspiring to burn their houses or Kidnap them. At the end of the day, we are not doing the Governor, rather, we are killing ourselves for no reason, burning our properties for no justification because some political actors are using them to do so.

“I pray that Almighty God will minister to each and every one of us to understand that Life is only once, so, the killings must stop, let dialogue and peace reign”.

In furtherance, he advised that the Government of the day should as a matter of public importance make a cause for re-orientation of all the Security apparatuses on the rule of engagement so as to ensure that no innocent soul is sent to his/her early grave.

“My heart bleeds when innocent souls are being killed. Our Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma is a true Igbo man and a Nationalist, he has the interest of Igbos at heart and he deserves to complete what he has started in line of making Imo State great. If not for this insecurity, the Governor would have done marvellously greater beyond what is on ground already.

“He has genuine love to make Imo great again so he deserves another tenure to complete the good work he has started”.

The letter further stated,

“My appeal to political actors in Imo State is this; Don’t waste your money on politicking, enter into dialogue with Hope Uzodimma, support his administration for the good of our dear Imo State. Stirring confusion for the government would retard development.

Our people in Diaspora yearns to come back to meet their loved ones and contribute to building our dear State where peace and love reigns supreme. The bad side of Insecurity is that you don’t know whether is your loved one, your father, mother, sister or In-law that will be a victim of that insecurity. Say no to insecurity and its actors.

“His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma is a formidable force, it is not easy to go through all the challenges this Governor went through and still survives it if not by God’s Grace.

“Instead of our people wasting their money, they should be preparing for January 2028.

I pray that God Almighty would digest this write up to each of our Political element to seek peace because our people have gone through a lot and it must stop by the Grace of God.

“May God bless all and I wish each and every one of you peace of Mind, Amen”.