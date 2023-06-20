Tension In Imo PDP

.As Ihedioha Addresses Followers On Next Move

There is palpable apprehension among Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members in Imo State, as former Governor Emeka Ihedioha is set to address his teeming members on the way forward.

Sources said that Ihedioha will speak in his Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise residence as he is opening up since after the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha.

It would be recalled that Ihedioha pulled out of Imo PDP Governorship race, without much consultation, which led to confusion among his followers.

Unfortunately, before Ihedioha could explain what happened and which way to follow to his teeming followers, his mother died. And since then, Ihedioha kept sealed lips, saying he can only talk after the burial of his mother.

Now, Ihedioha is set to speak to his followers today, as sources close to this Newspaper disclosed that the former Governor will discuss with his close Political Allies and Heads of his various Political Machines.

However, since it is not yet clear what Ihedioha may tell his followers, the mass resignation by seven top members of PDP has instilled fear in many PDP members, as the seven officers are said to be core loyalists of Ihedioha.

Just yesterday, the seven former State Working Committee Members (SWC) of Imo PDP Officially joined APC, as they were received by the Governor himself, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Trumpeta learnt that the seven officials took Ihedioha by surprise, as Ihedioha has told his followers to stay put in PDP, as he doesn’t believe in jumping from one Political party to the other.

“They have been telling Ihedioha that they will leave. But Ihedioha kept telling them to remain in PDP. But knowing that Ihedioha will dissuade them again, they struck while Ihedioha was busy burying the mother” a reliable source told Trumpeta.

Meanwhile, Political Pundits have been predicting what Ihedioha may tell his followers.

While some say Ihedioha will never leave the party PDP, others said he might insist on the counsel for his followers to remain in PDP, but those who may not want to remain in the party may go their way.

Many of those who love PDP are praying that Ihedioha remains in PDP as they described him as the Soul of Imo PDP since 2015, and his withdrawal from Imo Governorship race has nearly collapsed the party as nearly all the Big wigs are ready to pull out of the party, but holding on because of Ihedioha.

Many PDP followers who spoke to Trumpeta expressed fear that Imo PDP will never be the same again, a bad situation occasioned by Ihedioha’s withdrawal from the Nov 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election.