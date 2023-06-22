Imo State Secretariat Turns Market, As Workers Abandon Offices To Sell Wares

By Okey Alozie

The Paved ways leading into the various Ministries at the Imo State Secretariat complex have been taken over by market men and women and this act is attracting bad image as well as causing serious embarrassment to the State.

Our roving reporter observed workers and visitors to the secretariat now sell goods along the paved ways on daily baises.

Senior civil servants who spoke to our reporter under anonymity confirmed that those who buy and sell along the path ways leading to the various blocks are not doing the right thing at all.

A worker from the Ministry of Water Resources who did not want his name to be mentioned told our reporter that some of those selling at the corridor are civil servants who have not been paid by Imo State government for more than two years now. He maintained that doing small scale business along the paved way will bring small income to such people instead stealing.

He therefore called on Government to first of all pay workers their salaries before commanding them on what should be done.

A visitor who spoke to our reporter condemned the act in totality and advised the head of service to handle the issue very serious so that sanity will be maintained at all cost at the state secretariat.

We gathered that most of the sellers there at times dirty the environment with their goods. In one or two occasions, buyers and their customers exchange words because of credit sales.

Many who buy on credit from those women sale along the paths are said to have stopped coming to work just to avoid financial embarrassment.

We also gathered that some of the traders pay money in order to stay at the paved ways for their businesses.

We also gathered that hawkers coming inside the State Secretariat pay some money before they are allowed to come in to transact their businesses.

Further information revealed that ladies who dress like prostitutes now troop in on daily bases to cause sexual harassment.

Recently a lady who dressed indecently almost slapped one of the Security men who stopped her from coming inside.