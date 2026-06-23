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REBUTTAL TO THE OPEN LETTER ADDRESSED TO THE EXECUTIVE GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE, HIS EXCELLENCY, DIST. SENATOR DR. HOPE UZODIMMA, CON.

Your Excellency,

COMMUNIQUE

We, the stakeholders and AMIRI LEADERS of Thought in a meeting convened in AMIRI on Saturday, June 20th 2026, write to unequivocally refute the claims made by one High Chief Ethelbert N. Onweagba, in his open letter expressing concerns over the ongoing construction of the Amiri/Atta–Nkume Road in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The publication, which appeared in The STATESMAN and TRUMPETA Newspaper editions of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, alleged that the project is being executed with poor quality materials and substandard workmanship.

Your Excellency, these allegations are not only misleading and unfounded assertions of the said man named above, but also, his expression in the said publications do not reflect the realities on ground.

As direct beneficiaries and stakeholders of this important infrastructure project, in the Stakeholders meeting, we sincerely commend your administration for its unwavering commitment to delivering quality and durable road infrastructure across Imo State, including the ongoing construction of the Amiri/Atta–Nkume Road.

Our communities, residents, and other road users have closely observed the progress of the project and are satisfied with the standard of work being executed. The road construction demonstrates quality workmanship; the use of standard construction materials, properly designed drainage systems, and sound engineering techniques capable of withstanding heavy traffic and the challenges posed by seasonal rainfall. We are confident that the road will stand the test of time.

The people of Amiri community deeply appreciate the gift of this signature Road project and your administration’s determination to provide lasting infrastructure that promotes economic growth, facilitates transportation, and improves access to markets, healthcare facilities, schools, and other essential public services.

Indeed, your timely intervention in ongoing constructing of this long aged-neglected road has brought renewed hope, relief, and happiness to our people. This project has become a symbol of your administration’s commitment to equitable development and responsive governance.

Your Excellency, in view of the foregoing, we respectfully assure you to disregard the publications made by one High Chief Ethelbert N. Onweagba, as it does not represent the views of the Royal Fathers, President Generals, Amiri Clan Development authorities, and the overwhelming majority of the people of AMIRI.

We reaffirm our confidence in your visionary leadership and remain grateful for your continued commitment to delivering quality infrastructure and sustainable development across Imo State.

Please accept the assurances of our highest esteem and appreciation, as we earnestly anticipate more dividends of the Shared Prosperity Administration.

Thank you for your attention.

Yours faithfully,

SIGNED:

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