Imo Ministries, Agencies Fight Over Right Of Revenue Collection, As ENTRACO, Transport Ministry Trade Words

By Okey Alozie

Ministries and Agencies in Imo State are said to be fighting one another over Internally Generated Revenue IGR.

Our source hinted that good number of Government Establishments have set up Taskforces for the collection of revenue and along the line the Taskforces started clashing in their duties apart from physical fight.

The workers of the affected Ministries and Agencies blackmail each other in order to gain cheap popularity.

The worst hit is between Environment Transformation Commission (ENTRACO) and the Ministry of Transport. This Government establishments are said to be at war now. The workers of the two offices clash on daily bases especially when their taskforces go for field work to generate revenue.

Their fights and encroachment is now causing serious embarrassment to the 3R government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State. “The two offices are said to be crossing their limit and should called to order”, a concerned Imolite submitted.

One of the ENTRACO officials when contacted last week raised alarm on the constant blackmail against the image of his General Manager Engr Francis Chukwu.

Ministry of Transport in its on reaction is accusing ENTRACO of trespassing. While the Transport Ministry is regulating the activities of commercial buses and taxi drivers, ENTRACO is claiming that its office has the mandate of handling obstructions and misbehavior of motorists within Owerri metropolis to make sure there is free flow of traffic.

Some of the bus drivers who spoke to our roving reporter said the two offices are disturbing them on daily baises, adding that multiple taskforces in Imo State is now bringing bad image to the 3R government.

The drivers want the governor to intervene as a matter of urgency and dissolve the taskforces before the trouble escalates.