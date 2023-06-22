Ex -Imo Accountant General, Igbo For Burial June 23

A former Accountant General of Imo State, Donald Igbo, will on June 23( this Friday) be laid to rest.

Igbo, who retired in 2020 having served as the Accountant General during the twilight of the Rochas Okorocha’s Okorocha’s administration, the time of Governor Emeka Ihedioha and briefly with Hope Uzodimma’s administration died in April.

He would be buried by the members of Assemblies Of God Nigeria at his country home in Izombo community in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

Survived by a wife and children, the late economist would be remembered for his huge commitments to the things of God and his numerous community service engagements.

He rose to the ministerial rank of a Deacon in the Assemblies Of God Nigeria church before his demise.

The funeral service will take place at the Headquarters of the Assemblies Of God Nigeria, while interment and entertainment will take place at his country home in Izombo in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

The late financial guru would be remembered for his community service, human development projects and huge service in God’s vineyard.