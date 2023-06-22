Untold Stories of How New Imo Speaker, Olemgbe Emerged

Again, Imo State House of Assembly recorded a historic moment on Friday, 16th June, 2023 when a first timer to the state legislature; Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe was elected the Speaker.

The emergence of Olemgbe who is from Ihitte /Uboma State Constituency is in response to the lowering of the House Rule that permit only “ranking” Members to produce principal officers of the House.

It would be recalled that before the last House ended their session, they modified their rules to allow first timers become Speaker.

Trumpeta learnt that the amendment of the rules threw open chances to the newcomers including Olemgbe.

But before the name of the new Ihitte Uboma Lawmaker came up, that of Isiala Mbano, Hon Sam Osuji had been ringing bell as possible number one House Member in the making before the date of Inauguration.

Osuji was initially tipped to be the Speaker based on rosy relationship with the governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma but certain consequences reportedly worked against his final emergence which threw up Olemgbe.

A source among the new lawmakers disclosed to Trumpeta that Olemgbe became favourite for the post when emerging developments were not flowing for Osuji.

It was learnt that for the state legislature to be on safe side and avoid hicups after electing a speaker, the choice of Olemgbe was considered ahead other House members from Okigwe Zone as the one earlier tipped has encumbrance related to court cases and tribunal about nomination, qualification to run for the election and outcome of the election.

One other factor that came into play that enabled Olemgbe to get the nod for the Speakership position was the reported tacit support and endorsement from Uzodimma.

It’s believed that Olemgbe is one of the die-hard Camp Hope apostles who have been with the governor for some years. It was his attachment to the Governor that made him to be appointed Transition Committee chairman of Ihitte Uboma LGA. It was from the council he contested and became candidate of the APC for the House of Assembly.

In contrast to media reports concerning the age of the new Speaker, Olemgbe is aged 47 against 40 years most media houses reported about his age.

Trumpeta inquiries on what he disposed to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, shows that Olemgbe was born in 1975.

Further to his details, the new Speaker had a FLSC and SSCE as well as a Bsc Certificate.

He hails from Onicha Uboma in Ihitte Uboma LGA of Imo State.