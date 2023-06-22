IHEDIOHA TO FOLLOWERS: Remain In PDP, Work For Party

.No Individual Owns Imo PDP

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has finally spoken to his teeming followers, first time since after he pulled out from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo Governorship Primary.

Speaking at Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise to over two thousand people, who were drafted from his various Political Groups to represent the rest, Ihedioha made it clear that he is and will continue to be a PDP member.

The former Governor therefore urged those who believe in him to continue to remain PDP members and work for the party.

He urged them to remain steadfast and focused, pointing out that all that is happening in Imo PDP now is rather what should challenge and spur real members to work hard for the party to stabilize again, and not to leave the party.

Ihedioha said that all over the world, while some people who have the will and resources fund political parties, the teeming members are the grassroots, and main owners of the party, and not any individual, no matter how rich or powerful.

The former Governor said that he has been a foundation member of PDP since its inception, and has invested much in the party and cannot now go away.

“I have spent all my political life in PDP, and has invested heavily in the party. Therefore, we should rather salvage the party than abandon it” he told the followers.

He said the Imo PDP still has a future, as little set back should not dampen the spirit of the members, as the future looks bright.

Ihedioha urged PDP members to go back to their Wards and LGAs and galvanize the party once more.

He promised to leave his current passive posture and breath life into Imo PDP, saying that he has now come out from the leave imposed on him by the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha.

“I have been quiet and silent since the death of my mother. But now that my mother has been buried, I am ready for politics once more” he said.

Ihedioha advised that PDP as a party should be allowed to operate and run on its on, while the Governorship candidate of the party in Imo State, should set his own campaign council to pilot his election.

He said that Imo PDP members are waiting for the Governorship candidate to reinvigorate the party and make it robust for all to participate, pointing out that this is not a time for intimidation or distancing party members as all hands should be on deck.

At the event include his former Commissioners and Heads of various Ihedioha Campaign Groups.

Present were Rt Hon Chuma Nnaji, Chief Chris Okewulonu, Chief Peter Orji Big Do, Prof Jude Njoku, Dr Vin Udokwu, Engr Ben Ekwueme, Sir Bon Unachukwu, Chief Boni Ebili, Chief Charles Ezekwem, Hon Omeire, Sir Stanley Ekezie, Chief Henry Ekpe, Hon Ben Mere, Nze Law Biaduo, Dr Ray Opara, Prof Obioma Iheduru, Hon Chinemere Madu, Hon Mike Iheanetu, Engr Austin Okeke, Chief Richmond Osuji, Chief Zubby Nwoke, Chief Inno Ekenma, Hon Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, Chief JC Njoku, Bar Kingsley Nzemechi, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwaokeke (Iroko), Hon Njesi, Dr Austin Uganwa, Mrs Ann Njoku, Mrs Ihioma Njoku Hon Mrs Ngozi Oguike, Dr Austin Opara, Hon Collenus Okere, Chief John Eke, Chief Kevin Agbaegbu, Chief Ugwuibe, Mrs Getrude Iroeme, Bar Ugbaja, Hon CJ Njoku, Hon Obolobo, Nze Akataka, Hon Ebere Chukwuemeka, Hon Ben Wood, Nze Ikwu, Hon Oliver Okere, Mrs Angy Okereafor, Mrs Ngozi Diala, Hon Adikwuru, Hon Callistus Mbaoma, Chief Aham Onyenaobi, Chief Ahiariakwe, Sir Chidi Amajirionwu, Dr Tobechi Chigbu, Chidinma Ahumibe, Chris Nwogu, Comrade Ebube Mba, Hon Lumanze, Hon Rex Okoro, Vital Opara, Nze Charles Nkwocha, etc.