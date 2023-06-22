Exit Of Seven PDP Officials Did Not Affect Our Party – Says Chairman

The members and Executives of Imo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that the resignation of 7 state working committee members SWC does not affect the party in any way , while calling for proper rendering of financial account .

Speaking on behalf of Imo PDP at the State party secretariat along Okigwe road Owerri during a world press conference, the financial secretary of the party Barr. Bede Ojimadu hinted that the party structure is still intact and functional , he added that their exit is not a cause for concern , he reminded Imo citizens that sometime in 2019 serving executive members led by Barr. Babatunde Ezekwem also left , he also cited the exit of the former publicity secretary ,

he reiterated that the point of concern is the manner in which it has happened and men before the scene , Barr. Ojimadu pointed out that some of the members that resigned were neck deep in the last general elections and might have left to avoid the wrath of the law , due to issues of accountability , involvement in anti party activities which according to him has been on the front burner , and other matters relating to embezzlement of funds , he stressed on the need for the National working committee to revisit the issue of embezzlement of fund earlier petitioned , he added that those indicted will face the law . Continuing Barr Ojimadu highlighted that ” in my 3 years on assumption of office, my office don’t know about any expenses , at a time we set up a committee which I am supposed to be the secretary , I was not carried along , I don’t even know the account number , I only want the officers that left to come and account” he said .

On the alleged attack on the party Secretariat , Barr. Ojimadu said “according to preliminary reports the attackers were said to be members of a Youth Alliance group that arrived when the National secretary has left , their coming coincided with that if the Youth leader whose absence was unexplained during the emergency meeting convened due to the matter on ground”. He made mention of the principal officers who faulted the party for giving Governorship ticket to a National Executive , he added that it is constitutional for a serving executive to contest for Governorship position and can only resign if he has assume office , he reiterated that Senator Samuel Anyanwu has not yet assume office , he stated the constitution , thus ” Section 45 subsection 1 of PDP constitution , any member holding any position shall be deemed to have resigned if he/she assumes office. Barr. Ojimadu revealed that the party ‘s national Secretary and Governorship candidate has spent millions of Naira on funding of the party in Imo state on staff salaries , rentage with verifiable evidences .

In their respective speeches, co- ordinating PDP chairman in the 27 LGA on behalf of the Chairmen and Hon . Chikere Njaka representing the youths , passed a vote of confidence on Senator Samuel Anyanwu , reiterating that they are not moved by the defection of the 7 SWC members adding that resigned members were involved in mismanagement of the Party’s resources.

Also present at the press conference, Okigwe zone leader Hon. Chidi Dike, Barrister Uche Igbokwe , Youth leaders of the party , SWC , Coordinators of Party Candidates in the last general elections and host of others.