Ohanaeze To Tinubu; Seme Border Reopening, End of Strangulation of Igbo Businesses

A faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has commended President Bola Tinubu for re-opening the Seme border for vehicle importation and called for more promising government policies to better the lives of many Nigerians.

Ohanaeze said the decision to re-open the Seme land border signified the end of an era of political and economic strangulation of Igbo businesses in Nigeria.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Secretary-General of the body, said the decision would boost economic development.

A statement by Isiguzoro said Igbos expect more infrastructural development in the Southeast.

Isiguzoro said: “Ndigbo appreciates such promising policies that will boost economic development, create revenue for the government and has favourable impacts on the lives of Nigerians than political appointments that will not translate into any economic benefits for Ndigbo.

”The realities on the ground imply that Igbos need promising policies and infrastructural developments in the southeast from the Federal Government than political appointments.

“The federal government’s directives on the reopening of Seme Border was received and it signifies the end of an era of political and economic strangulation of Igbo businesses in Nigeria.

“Igbos expect more promising government policies and infrastructural facilities in the southeast than political appointments.”

Recall that the federal government on Wednesday, approved the re-opening of the Seme land border for the importation of vehicles.

The Director of Road Transport in the Ministry of Transportation, Ibrahim Musa made the disclosure.

Musa who spoke at the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, meeting, organised between officials of Nigeria and Benin Republic, revealed that the development followed complaints by freight forwarders operating at the Seme border.