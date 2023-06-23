NLC Poise For Another War, Opposes Planned Electricity Tariff Increment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against the alleged plan to increase electricity tariffs by 40 per cent on July 1.

Joe Ajaero, the President of NLC, disclosed this on Thursday, saying: “The plan to increase electricity tariff by 40 per cent by July 1 is both insensitive and callous and reflects an organized indifference to the well-being of consumers, especially, the poor ones.”

He said further: “The issue of capacity to pay and quality of service delivery are not only germane but superior to any rationalisation by market logic. The service providers, in spite of sundry support, have not been able to meet the threshold of 5000 megawatts.”