Ace-IBC Broadcaster, Onyema Opara Of Bows Out

By Innocent Osuoha.

The Onyema Opara family of Umuiheomaso, Amaulu, Ihitte Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA is currently mourning the demise of one of their own Sir Chief Onyema Bennett Opara, aka “ONYEMA O” of the IBC fame.

Onyema Opara began his broadcasting carrier in 1974 when he was employed as a Programme Officer in the East Central State Broadcasting Service (ECBS).

Upon the creation of Imo State in 1976, he joined IBC as a Presentation Officer and later traveled to London in 1984 for a course in presentation and production at National Broadcasting School.

On returning, he was promoted to the rank of Senior Presentation Officer and later a Principal Presenter. He was later to be appointed the Chief Press Secretary to the then Imo State military Governor, Navy Captain Anthony Oguguo.

After his tenure in Government House, he returned to his duty post in IBC and was promoted to the rank of a Controller of Programmes and later Director of Programmes.

Onyema O a renowned DJ, Newscaster and Presenter retired in 2009 as a Deputy Director-General Special Duties and died on the first of March, 2024.

His remains will be laid to rest in his compound on 17th April, 2024 by 12noon after a funeral service at St Michaels Anglican Church, Amaulu Ihitte Mbieri. He is survived by his wife Lady Thelma Opara, 4 children, 2 grand children and a host of other relations.