Imo Police Nab Kidnap Kingpin

.Recover Stolen Vehicle

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command Anti Kidnapping Unit led by CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa have apprehended a notorious kidnap kingpin, Aralu Chukwudi Charis, ‘m’, 40yrs of Otolo in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State, following credible intelligence and a well-coordinated operation that led the ever-gallant operatives to the criminal hideout of the suspect at Mgbidi in Oru East LGA of Imo State on 13/04/2024, where he was ambushed and eventually arrested.

According to a release made public by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, the suspect masterminded several kidnapping and armed robbery operations in Imo State. On searching his hideout, one Ash Coloured Toyota Camry, 2005 model, with Reg No; MUS 509 DS Lagos, reportedly snatched was recovered. In the course of investigation, he confessed that he is the gang leader of a deadly criminal syndicate terrorizing the people of Imo State and provided crucial information that will assist the determined operatives in the arrest of his syndicate at large.

The suspect will be arraigned in court upon completion of a comprehensive investigation.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has reiterated the Command’s unwavering commitment to continually clamp down on unrepentant criminal syndicate perpetrating insecurity in the State. The CP advised the residents of Imo State, particularly the youths to eschew crime, warning that perpetrators will always be exposed and in most cases, end up in tragedy.

Meanwhile, the Command is calling on the owner of the recovered Toyota Car or anyone who may know the owner to kindly inform him/her to report at the Command Headquarters with proof of ownership for possible identification and collection. Thanks, the Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of the good people of Imo State.